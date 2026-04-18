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Quinten Post Injury: Career-high 67 games in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Post (foot) averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 17.3 minutes per game across 67 regular-season appearances (35 starts) in 2025-26.

Even as a member of the starting five, Post saw inconsistent playing time for the injury-plagued Warriors this season. The big man produced numbers similar to his rookie campaign but saw a dip in his three-point efficiency, shooting 33.6 percent from downtown. He still appeared in 25 more regular-season games than in 2024-25, though he missed the final seven outings of the regular season and both Play-In Tournament games due to a right foot injury. The 26-year-old's future in Golden State is uncertain, with the club holding a team option for 2026-27.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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