Quinten Post Injury: Could play Wednesday
Post (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Post was unable to take the floor Monday against Golden State due to a right foot injury. However, he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's clash, meaning he should at least have a chance to prove his health during shootaround and pregame warmups.
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