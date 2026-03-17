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Quinten Post Injury: Could play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:29pm

Post (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Post was unable to take the floor Monday against Golden State due to a right foot injury. However, he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's clash, meaning he should at least have a chance to prove his health during shootaround and pregame warmups.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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