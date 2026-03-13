Quinten Post Injury: Exits early with sprained ankle
Post won't return to Friday's game against Minnesota due to a left ankle sprain. He'll finish the game with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes.
Post will join fellow big men Draymond Green (back) and Al Horford (calf) on the sidelines for the remainder of the contest, leaving Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos to pick up the slack. Post's next opportunity to play will come in New York on Sunday.
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