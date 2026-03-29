Quinten Post Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Post exited Sunday's game against the Nuggets for the locker room due to an apparent right lower leg injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Post came into Sunday's contest dealing with a right foot issue, and it appeared as if he rolled his right ankle before exiting the game. He should be considered questionable to return at best until any further update is given.
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