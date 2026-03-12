Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Post (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Post is in danger of missing a second straight game while dealing with a foot injury. The team figures to monitor him closely during shootaround and leading up to warmups before issuing another update on his availability for Friday.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
49 days ago
Centers Shooting More Threes: Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bigs Hitting Triples
NBA
Centers Shooting More Threes: Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bigs Hitting Triples
Author Image
Dan Bruno
50 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
Author Image
Dan Bruno
66 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 12)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 12)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
90 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
98 days ago