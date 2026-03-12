Quinten Post Injury: Iffy for Friday
Post (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Post is in danger of missing a second straight game while dealing with a foot injury. The team figures to monitor him closely during shootaround and leading up to warmups before issuing another update on his availability for Friday.
