Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Post is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to bilateral foot soreness.

Post could sit out the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set Tuesday. Regardless of Post's status, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are in line to share the center minutes Tuesday.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
