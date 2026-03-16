Quinten Post Injury: Listed as questionable
Post is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to right foot injury management.
After he posted a career-high 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt) and three blocks over 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Knicks, the Warriors are thinking about holding Post out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Draymond Green (back), who's expected to play Monday, and Kristaps Porzingis would be in line to share the center minutes if Post joins Al Horford (calf) on the sidelines.
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