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Quinten Post Injury: Listed out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:05am

Post (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Detroit.

Post will be sidelined for the first leg of this back-to-back set, joining Al Horford (calf) in street clothes. With this news, Omer Yurtseven could step into a larger role in the frontcourt behind Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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