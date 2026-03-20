Quinten Post Injury: Listed out for Friday
Post (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Detroit.
Post will be sidelined for the first leg of this back-to-back set, joining Al Horford (calf) in street clothes. With this news, Omer Yurtseven could step into a larger role in the frontcourt behind Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.
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