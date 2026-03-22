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Quinten Post Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Post has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to right foot injury management.

Post has been working through a right foot issue as of late and will miss his fifth game since March 7, with his next chance to play being Wednesday against the Nets. He played 14 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Hawks, and those minutes should be absorbed by Kristaps Porzingis (back), the latter of whom is listed as probable for Monday's game.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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