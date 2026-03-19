Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Post (foot) is questionable for Friday's game in Detroit.

Friday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance that Post will get hit with a maintenance day. If he is forced to the sidelines, Omer Yurtseven could see an expanded role in the rotation.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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