Quinten Post Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Post is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle.
Post sustained the injury during Friday's loss to Minnesota, but it appears that he didn't come away with a high-grade sprain. The Warriors are already very thin down low, with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (calf) both ruled out for Sunday, so they'd likely be left with Gui Santos and two-way player Malevy Leons to soak up the bulk of the center minutes if Post cannot play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2251 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Centers Shooting More Threes: Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bigs Hitting Triples52 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams68 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 12)92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4100 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More