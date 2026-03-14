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Quinten Post Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Post is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle.

Post sustained the injury during Friday's loss to Minnesota, but it appears that he didn't come away with a high-grade sprain. The Warriors are already very thin down low, with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (calf) both ruled out for Sunday, so they'd likely be left with Gui Santos and two-way player Malevy Leons to soak up the bulk of the center minutes if Post cannot play.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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