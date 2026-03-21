Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post Injury: Questionable versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Post (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Post didn't play in Friday's loss to Detroit because of a nagging foot issue. The Warriors are already down Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) for this one. On top of that, Draymond Green (back) is also carrying a questionable designation. If Post can suit up, he could be looking at more action versus Atlanta. However, if Post and Green join Horford and Porzingis on the shelf, the Dubs should rely mostly on Gui Santos and Omer Yurtseven to handle the bulk of the work underneath the basket.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago