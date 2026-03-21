Quinten Post Injury: Questionable versus Atlanta
Post (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Post didn't play in Friday's loss to Detroit because of a nagging foot issue. The Warriors are already down Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) for this one. On top of that, Draymond Green (back) is also carrying a questionable designation. If Post can suit up, he could be looking at more action versus Atlanta. However, if Post and Green join Horford and Porzingis on the shelf, the Dubs should rely mostly on Gui Santos and Omer Yurtseven to handle the bulk of the work underneath the basket.
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