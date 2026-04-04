Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post Injury: Set to be re-evaluated next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

The Warriors announced Saturday that Post (foot) will be re-evaluated next week.

Post is working his way back from right foot soreness, which has already cost him Golden State's past three contests. With Post and Al Horford (calf) both sidelined, the lion's share of the center minutes should fall onto Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green for the time being.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago