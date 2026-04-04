Quinten Post Injury: Set to be re-evaluated next week
The Warriors announced Saturday that Post (foot) will be re-evaluated next week.
Post is working his way back from right foot soreness, which has already cost him Golden State's past three contests. With Post and Al Horford (calf) both sidelined, the lion's share of the center minutes should fall onto Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green for the time being.
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