Quinten Post Injury: Still out for Sunday

Post (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Post will miss a seventh straight game due to a right foot injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday during the Play-In Tournament. The big man will finish the regular season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per showing across 67 outings (35 starts).