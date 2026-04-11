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Quinten Post Injury: Still out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Post (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Post will miss a seventh straight game due to a right foot injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday during the Play-In Tournament. The big man will finish the regular season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per showing across 67 outings (35 starts).

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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