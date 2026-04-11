Quinten Post Injury: Still out for Sunday
Post (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Post will miss a seventh straight game due to a right foot injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday during the Play-In Tournament. The big man will finish the regular season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per showing across 67 outings (35 starts).
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