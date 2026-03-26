Quinten Post Injury: To miss third straight game
Post (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Post is slated for a third straight absence due to right foot injury management. Al Horford (calf) has also been downgraded to out Friday, which could once again open up more chances for Omer Yurtseven and Malevy Leons in the frontcourt.
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