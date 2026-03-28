Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Post (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Post has missed three straight games due to right foot injury management, and he had previously been ruled out on the Warriors' initial injury report, making Sunday's questionable tag a positive sign. If Post is able to play, Omer Yurtseven and Malevy Leons could see fewer opportunities.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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