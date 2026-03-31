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Quinten Post Injury: Won't play vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:14pm

Post has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right foot injury management.

Post departed Sunday's matchup against Denver due to right foot soreness, though it's worth noting that he's been ruled out Wednesday due to right foot injury management, so this appears to be a precautionary decision. Draymond Green and Omer Yurtseven should be in line for increased opportunities at center with Post, Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) all out.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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