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Quinten Post Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 4:28pm

Post (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Post will miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot injury management. The 26-year-old big man's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Wizards. With Al Horford (calf) also remaining out, Gui Santos and Malevy Leons are candidates to see a bump in minutes.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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