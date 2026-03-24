Quinten Post Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Post (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Post will miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot injury management. The 26-year-old big man's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Wizards. With Al Horford (calf) also remaining out, Gui Santos and Malevy Leons are candidates to see a bump in minutes.
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