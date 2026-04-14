Quinten Post Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Post (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers.
Post will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a right foot injury. However, his absence shouldn't affect the rotation with Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Draymond Green all healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 59 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2322 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 2124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More