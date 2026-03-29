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Quinten Post Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Post won't return to Sunday's game due to right foot soreness, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Post left the game in the second half and will not return. He saw limited action before exiting, totaling two rebounds and a steal in four minutes. The injury puts his status for Wednesday's game against the Spurs in question.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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