Quinten Post Injury: Won't return Sunday
Post won't return to Sunday's game due to right foot soreness, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Post left the game in the second half and will not return. He saw limited action before exiting, totaling two rebounds and a steal in four minutes. The injury puts his status for Wednesday's game against the Spurs in question.
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