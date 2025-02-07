Quinten Post News: Agrees to two-year deal

The Warriors converted Post's two-way contract to a two-year standard NBA deal Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Post has started in Golden State's last five outings, averaging 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.6 minutes over that span. While the rookie big man will likely continue to battle for playing time with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney, he is set to remain with Golden State through at least the 2025-26 season.