Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Agrees to two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 12:10pm

The Warriors converted Post's two-way contract to a two-year standard NBA deal Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Post has started in Golden State's last five outings, averaging 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.6 minutes over that span. While the rookie big man will likely continue to battle for playing time with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney, he is set to remain with Golden State through at least the 2025-26 season.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now