Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Available and starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Post (ankle) has been cleared to play and is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Post was considered questionable for Monday's clash due to a right ankle issue, but he's been given the green light and will return to the starting lineup after being deployed off the bench Saturday against the Knicks. He's averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in his last three games as a starter.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
