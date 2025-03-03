Quinten Post News: Available, coming off bench Monday

Post (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets and will come off the bench, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Post tweaked his right ankle during the Warriors' 126-119 loss to the 76ers on Saturday, but the injury isn't severe enough to prevent him from suiting up Monday. Post has averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 19.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.