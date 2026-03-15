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Quinten Post News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Post (ankle) is available for Sunday's game in New York.

Post will power through the ankle issue and make himself available for Sunday's game. Post and Omer Yurtseven will hold down the center spot Sunday with Draymond Green (back), Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) all unavailable.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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