Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Coming off bench vs. NYK

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Post is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Knicks on Saturday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Post has started in the Warriors' last three games, but he'll cede his spot to Gui Santos for Saturday's contest. Post has averaged 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over 20.6 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
