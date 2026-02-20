Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Drops out of rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Post (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Warriors' 121-110 loss to the Celtics.

After Post received single-digit minutes in three of his final four appearances before the All-Star break, the writing appeared to be on the wall for him to lose his rotation spot. The return of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) to action Thursday in what was his Warriors debut proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Post, who picked up his first DNP-CD of the season. So long as the Warriors have all of Al Horford, Draymond Green and Porzingis available in the frontcourt for a given game, Post looks like he'll face an uphill battle to find minutes.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post
