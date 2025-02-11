Quinten Post News: Efficient from second unit

Post closed Monday's 125-111 victory over the Bucks with 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes off the bench.

After getting the start Saturday in Jimmy Butler's debut for the Warriors, Post shifted to the second unit Monday while Moses Moody got a look in the starting five. The rookie center delivered an incredibly efficient scoring performance off the bench, and he's pushed his way into Golden State's frontcourt rotation by scoring in double digits in five of the last 10 games (six starts), averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 boards, 2.1 assists and 2.1 threes in 17.7 minutes a contest over that stretch. Coach Steve Kerr will likely continue to shuffle his lineup in the short term to find the best fit around Butler, but Post seems to have secured a consistent workload regardless.