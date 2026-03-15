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Quinten Post News: Getting starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 7:51pm

Post will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Post enters the starting lineup due to Draymond Green (back), Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being out of the lineup. In his last start, Post recorded 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes. He will be supplemented by recent addition Omer Yurtseven at the five Sunday.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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