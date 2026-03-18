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Quinten Post News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Post (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Post missed Monday's contest, but he'll be back in action for Wednesday's contest. With Al Horford (calf) sidelined, Post will look to mix in behind Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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