Quinten Post News: Good to go
Post (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Post missed the last three games due to right foot injury management, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. In his last five games, he posted averages of 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 236 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 218 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 218 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 209 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 209 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinten Post See More