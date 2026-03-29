Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Post (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Post missed the last three games due to right foot injury management, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. In his last five games, he posted averages of 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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