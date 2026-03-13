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Quinten Post News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Post (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Post was unable to play against the Bulls on Tuesday due to bilateral foot injury management, but the second-year pro has been given the green light to return for Friday's contest. Since the All-Star break, Post has averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 19.3 minutes per game.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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