Quinten Post News: Good to go Saturday
Post (foot) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Post had been previously considered questionable due to a right foot issue. However, the second-year center has been given the green light to suit up Saturday. With Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) sidelined, Post and Draymond Green will handle most of the center duties.
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