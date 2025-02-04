Quinten Post News: Grabs seven rebounds in start

Post closed with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 104-99 win over the Magic.

The Warriors gave the rookie another start Tuesday night, but ceded a lot of the interior work to Kevon Looney down the stretch. The Boston College product has the skill set to make it at the next level, but he's logged 20-plus minutes only three times this season and will need further development to achieve any fantasy notoriety.