Quinten Post News: Just misses double-double in start

Post totaled 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the 76ers.

Making his first start since Feb. 12, Post nearly produced his first career double-double. The rookie center has also recorded at least one steal in five straight contests as he continues to carve out a regular role in the Golden State frontcourt -- Jimmy Butler (back) was sidelined for this contest. The return of Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) could impact Post's usage and minutes, but his ability to contribute at both ends of the court should keep him in the rotation.