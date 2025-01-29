Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Making first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 6:52pm

Post is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Post has become a key reserve piece for the Warriors over the last five games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 17.6 minutes. His success has warranted a spot in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now