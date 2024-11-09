Quinten Post News: Monster double-double in G League

Post produced 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 133-118 win over the Valley Suns.

Post finished with game highs in points and rebounds during a dominating performance in the G League season opener. As a two-way player, Post will likely bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League, but whenever he's with Santa Cruz, the rookie second-round pick should be a go-to player.