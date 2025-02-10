Quinten Post News: Retreating to bench Monday

Post is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Bucks on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Post has started in the Warriors' last six games and has averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 17.2 minutes per game over that span. However, the Warriors are going with a small-ball lineup with Moses Moody entering the starting five next to Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, which means Post will come off the bench Monday.