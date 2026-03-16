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Quinten Post News: Scores career-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:11am

Post had 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Knicks.

With the Warriors extremely shorthanded, Post returned to the starting lineup Sunday after coming off the bench in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves. Even though he had the assignment of dealing with Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double, Post still had a strong scoring line and delivered a new career-high mark in points while hitting the 20-point threshold for the first time this season. Post has scored in double digits in his last five starts. He could be a player worth keeping close tabs on, although his playing time will be tied to the availability of Draymond Green (back), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (calf).

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
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