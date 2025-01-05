Quinten Post News: Season highs in G League win

Post logged 29 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Post recorded season highs in scoring and boards Saturday, marking his seventh double-double over 13 G League appearances. The two-way center has averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 rebounds across 27.3 minutes per contest with Santa Cruz this season.