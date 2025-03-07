Quinten Post News: Sets season-high two swats

Post racked up 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over the Nets.

Post delivered a productive performance in his third consecutive contest coming off the bench, scoring in double digits for the ninth time across 25 regular-season appearances. The big man was also efficient from beyond the arc, sinking multiple triples for the 13th time on the season. Additionally, Post registered two blocks in the win, marking a new season high. The 24-year-old center has provided a spark in the rotation since late January, and in eight outings (one start) since the All-Star break, he has averaged 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks across 19.0 minutes per contest.