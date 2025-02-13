Fantasy Basketball
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Sliding to second unit Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 4:50pm

Post will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moses Moody will step into the starting five for Post against Houston. The big man had started in seven of the club's last eight outings, averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 16.3 minutes per contest. Post should compete with Kevon Looney for playing time behind Draymond Green at center Thursday.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors

