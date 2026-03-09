Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Post will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After going unused off the bench in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City, Post will step into the starting five Monday for the first time since Jan. 26. As a starter this season (32 games), the big man has averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per tilt.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
