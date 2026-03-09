Quinten Post News: Starting Monday
Post will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After going unused off the bench in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City, Post will step into the starting five Monday for the first time since Jan. 26. As a starter this season (32 games), the big man has averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per tilt.
