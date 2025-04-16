Fantasy Basketball
Quinten Post

Quinten Post News: Strong line in 22 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Post amassed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game win over Memphis.

This was Post's largest workload since March 22, but it's notable that coach Steve Kerr trusted him in his first taste of the playoffs. Post is the preferred backup big these days, and Jonathan Kuminga has been buried on the depth chart as a result.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
