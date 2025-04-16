Quinten Post News: Strong line in 22 minutes

Post amassed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game win over Memphis.

This was Post's largest workload since March 22, but it's notable that coach Steve Kerr trusted him in his first taste of the playoffs. Post is the preferred backup big these days, and Jonathan Kuminga has been buried on the depth chart as a result.