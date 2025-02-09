Quinten Post News: Strong outing in win

Post closed Saturday's 132-111 victory over Chicago with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes.

After agreeing to a standard contract Friday, Post delivered his highest-scoring outing since dropping a career-high 20 against Chicago on Jan. 23. Over his last five games, the rookie second-round pick has averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.0 minutes per game.