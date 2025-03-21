Fantasy Basketball
Quinten Post News: Strong showing off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Post ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 117-114 win over the Raptors.

The rookie center delivered his best scoring effort in March as he shifted back to the second unit once again. Post has been dealing with an ankle issue that limited him to eight minutes against the Nuggets on Monday, but he looked fully healthy Thursday as he set a new career high in made three-pointers. Stephen Curry (pelvis) left the win over Toronto early, and if misses additional time, Post could be the player who shifts back into the starting five.

