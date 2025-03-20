Fantasy Basketball
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: To be deployed off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Post isn't starting Thursday's game against the Raptors, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Post will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. He should still log around 20 minutes but hasn't been overly effective as a reserve, as he's been held to single figures in the scoring column in three of his last four bench showings.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
