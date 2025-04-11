Quinten Post News: Upgraded to available

Post (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors will be close to full strength Friday with Post available, and the rookie should see decent minutes even if he comes off the bench. The former Boston College standout has averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in 23 contests since the All-Star break.