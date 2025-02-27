Quinton Rose Injury: Absent from G League win
Rose (undisclosed) did not play during Austin's 115-88 win over Mexico City on Tuesday.
Rose has played in 18 games in the G League level for Austin this season, starting in four of those games. However, he was not on the floor for an undisclosed reason when his squad beat the Capitanes. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Oklahoma City Blue.
Quinton Rose
Free Agent
