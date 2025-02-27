Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Rose headshot

Quinton Rose Injury: Absent from G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 10:21am

Rose (undisclosed) did not play during Austin's 115-88 win over Mexico City on Tuesday.

Rose has played in 18 games in the G League level for Austin this season, starting in four of those games. However, he was not on the floor for an undisclosed reason when his squad beat the Capitanes. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Quinton Rose
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now