Quinton Rose News: Efficient offensively

Rose tallied 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Rose has been hot and cold this season for Austin, but he had arguably his best game of the 2024-25 campaign against Stockton. In a loss, he scored a season-high 24 points. He also shot his best percentage of the year from beyond the arc, going 3-for-5.