Quinton Rose News: Plays 31 minutes off bench
Rose managed 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 136-125 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
This was Rose's first outing of the G League season. Given his workload as a reserve, it'd be surprising if he wasn't moved into the starting lineup soon. Rose averaged 16.3 minutes per game for the Delaware Blue Coats last season.
Quinton Rose
Free Agent
